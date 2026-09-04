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Revealed: How Anthony Gordon won over the Barcelona dressing room following £70m Newcastle transfer
An instant impact in Catalonia
Gordon completed a high-profile move to Barcelona early in the summer transfer window, with the deal reportedly worth around £69.3 million. Despite carrying the immense pressure of being a marquee signing, the 25-year-old has avoided acting like a superstar, instead integrating seamlessly into Hansi Flick's squad. According to SPORT, his new team-mates have been blown away by his humility and professionalism.
The England international has backed up that positive attitude with superb performances on the pitch. Gordon hit the ground running with a brace of assists during a 25-minute cameo on his debut against Elche. He then followed that up by creating another goal during a comprehensive 5-2 victory over Rayo Vallecano with a cheeky back-heel pass.
Off the pitch, Gordon is making great strides to immerse himself in the local culture. After speaking Spanish during his official unveiling in May, the winger is currently taking intensive language lessons. He is also eager to learn Catalan to further endear himself to the club's hierarchy and supporters.
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Gordon explains the Spanish transition
Transitioning from the Premier League to La Liga has required an adjustment, but Gordon feels he is adapting well to the different demands. He believes the English top flight thrives on chaos, whereas his new environment requires far more precision.
"I’m not going to deny that the Premier League is incredibly intense," Gordon said. "The rhythm is relentless, there are physical battles everywhere, long band kicks, corner kicks and a lot of contact. That’s why many English players believe it is the best league in the world."
However, the forward was quick to highlight the rigorous tactical requirements of Spanish football. He noted that technical errors are rarely forgiven in La Liga compared to back home.
"In England, sometimes intensity can cover up mistakes," he added. "Here, a bad first touch or a lack of concentration on your positioning can punish you immediately. The spaces are smaller, the decisions have to be faster and everything must be cleaner."
Leaving St James' Park behind
Reflecting on his adaptation, Gordon praised his team-mates for their tactical patience. He pointed out how Barcelona systematically dismantled Rayo Vallecano's defensive block using precise passing from Pedri and Lamine Yamal, contrasting it with the direct football often seen in England.
His successful integration in Spain marks a sharp turning point after a productive three-and-a-half-year spell at Newcastle. Gordon departed St James' Park having recorded 39 goals and 28 assists across 152 appearances for the Magpies.
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Newcastle's new era under Jaissle
While Gordon thrives in Flick's demanding system, his former club are navigating their own fresh start. Newcastle moved to replace the winger with 20-year-old Bazoumana Toure, though the new signing is currently waiting for regular Premier League starts behind Harvey Barnes and Anthony Elanga.
Under the guidance of new boss Matthias Jaissle, the Magpies have remained unbeaten in their opening league fixtures. Following a 2-2 draw against Liverpool and a commanding 2-0 win over Tottenham, they will look to maintain their strong form when Bournemouth visit Tyneside this weekend.
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