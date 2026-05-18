Another HUGE injury blow for Spain! Barcelona's Fermin Lopez to undergo surgery on fractured metatarsal as World Cup dreams dashed

Barcelona’s end-of-season celebrations have been marred by the news that Fermin has suffered a serious foot injury that will likely keep him out of the upcoming 2026 World Cup. The midfielder, who has become a key figure for both club and country, sustained the damage during Sunday’s 3-1 La Liga victory over Real Betis.

Fermin was replaced at half-time at the Spotify Camp Nou after appearing to be in significant discomfort. While there was initial hope that the withdrawal was merely precautionary, subsequent medical examinations have revealed the full extent of the damage, leaving the player and fans alike devastated as the summer approaches.







