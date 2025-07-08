Rosario Central Unveils Angel Di Maria As New PlayerGetty Images Sport
Ritabrata Banerjee

VIDEO: Angel Di Maria breaks down in tears during Rosario Central presentation & reveals special message from 'brother' Lionel Messi

A. Di MariaRosario CentralTransfersL. Messi

Angel Di Maria could not hold back tears after sealing an emotional return to Rosario Central on a free transfer. Di Maria left Europe after 18 years as his Benfica contract expired at the end of the 2024-25 campaign. The winger also revealed what ex-Argentina team-mate Lionel Messi told him after returning to his boyhood club.

  • Di Maria returns to Rosario Central
  • Broke down in tears
  • Revealed Messi's message
