Ange PostecoglouGetty Images
Sean Walsh

'I am at such a disconnect with the world' - Ange Postecoglou hits back at claims he taunted Tottenham fans with ear-cupping celebration during limp loss at Chelsea

A. PostecoglouTottenhamChelsea vs TottenhamPremier League

Ange Postecoglou denied that he was trying to goad Tottenham supporters with an ear-cupping celebration in their 1-0 loss at Chelsea.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Spurs lost 1-0 at Chelsea
  • Postecoglou cupped ears to fans before equaliser was disallowed
  • Head coach denies claims over taunt
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match