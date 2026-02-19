Ange Postecoglou reveals Cristian Romero would 'scare' Tottenham players in training but hails captain as a 'winner'

Former Spurs manager Postecoglou has spoken openly about Romero's intimidating presence at the club's training ground. The World Cup winner has often been criticized for his disciplinary record and aggressive style of play during matches, having received eight yellow cards and two red cards in the Premier League so far this season. Most recently, he received a straight red card in the 2-0 defeat to Manchester United. He was sent off just before the half-hour mark for a foul on Casemiro. As a result, he has now been handed a four-match ban.

However, Postecoglou revealed that this "tenseness" is typical of the defender's character, even behind closed doors at Hotspur Way. The Australian tactician admitted that Romero's no-nonsense approach often makes his teammates anxious during weekly training sessions. Rather than viewing this as a negative, Postecoglou embraces the friction, stating that the centre-back's elite mentality is precisely what the club needs to transition from title contenders to champions.

"I like him, man, and he does play aggressive, but he really scares people in practice," Postecoglou told The Overlap. "I like the way he talks. Now, does he cross the line? Yeah, he does. You know, he sometimes crosses the line in practice, and the coaches say, 'Oh, you know,' I say, 'Well, you guys tell him. I'm not going to tell him.'"