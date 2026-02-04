Andy Carroll pleads not guilty as ex-England and Liverpool striker fights to avoid prison over non-molestation order

Carroll was released on bail by deputy district judge Roy Brown but ordered not to contact ex-wife Mucklow, per BBC Sport. Brown said: "If you breach that then, of course, you could end up being arrested and taken to custody."

The striker is now due to stand trial at Chelmsford Crown Court on 4 March. If he is found guilty of breaching the non-molestation order then he could face a range of punishments, ranging from a fine to up to five years in prison.