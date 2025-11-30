Andy Carroll is BACK! Former England striker scores brilliant hat-trick in sixth-tier for Dagenham & Redbridge

On Saturday, the veteran forward featured in Dagenham and Redbridge's starting and completed a hat-trick within the first 31 minutes of the match as his side thrashed AFC Totton 5-1 in a National League South. He opened the scoring in the sixth minute before doubling the tally 12 minutes later. Carroll then completed his hat-trick just past the half-hour mark as he cushioned a clipped ball down before beating the opposition goalkeeper to complete a third for the evening.

Carroll, who now has six league goals to his name, thanked the supporters after the memorable performance, as he said: "Thanks for the support today, buzzing with my hat-trick and the three points. What a win. Let’s keep it going."

With the win on Saturday, the club have now moved up to 12th in the Northern League South points table.

