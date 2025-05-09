Andre Onana's £350,000 Lamborghini impounded for having no insurance after Man Utd goalkeeper is stopped by police & faces threat of seeing supercar crushed
Andre Onana has endured another mishap in the 2024-25 campaign, with the Manchester United goalkeeper seeing his £350,000 Lamborghini impounded.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Cameroonian keeper has endured tough season
- Issues to address on & off the field
- Has reached Europa League final with Red Devils