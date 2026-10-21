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TOPSHOT-FBL-EUR-C1-MAN CITY-AEKAFP
Ahmad Salah
Translated by

An earthquake beyond relegation: Manchester City facing an unprecedented threat

Aston Villa vs Manchester City
Aston Villa
Manchester City
Premier League
England

Is the club losing its identity?

The financial breaches case against Manchester City has entered a more sensitive phase over the past few hours.

England's Independent Football Regulator (IFR) now says it holds a power that could punish City with far more than that.

City have appealed the ruling against them. But chairman David Kogan's comments opened the door to measures that go beyond sporting and financial penalties, stretching all the way to the future of the club's ownership. He stressed the regulator will not rush into a decision before the appeal is resolved.



  • An unprecedented development in the City case

    The Goal website reported Kogan's comments on the podcast "The Rest Is Football", where he spelled out the limits of the body's powers. It can, he confirmed, force Manchester City's owners to give up ownership of the club if it decides the way the club is run falls short of the required standards.

    Talk of specific measures is premature while City's appeal rumbles on, Kogan stressed, before adding: "We have the power to require the owners to step away from the club if we believe they are running it in a way that is not efficient, fair or honest."

    Could they simply refuse to give up the club? His response was decisive: "No, no, no. We have absolute authority to do that."

    Kogan also weighed in on whether the body might open an independent investigation into Manchester City's conduct. He would not pass judgement, he explained, before every aspect of the case became clear.

    "I will not allow myself to be pressured into taking any position on this matter before we have answers to all of those questions," he added. "After that, we will have to decide whether to open our own investigation, reach a conclusion on it, and determine the measures we will take. Pre-empting these steps would be a grave mistake."

    Read also: "Do not shower here": fears of deadly bacteria terrify Dortmund at the Baku stadium

  • The course of the investigations and the conviction

    An independent commission recently concluded that Manchester City circumvented the Premier League's regulations over nine seasons. According to the findings of the investigation, the club entered into sham commercial arrangements that inflated revenues or reduced costs by more than £900 million.

    Those same commissioners found that City made concerted efforts to obstruct the Premier League's investigation into the deals. The club now faces the prospect of unprecedented sanctions.

    City have lodged a formal appeal against the initial ruling. The case awaits the outcome of that step before anyone decides the next course of action.

    Read also: A gamble that threatens Barcelona's prestige: Flick pays the price for Clasico calculations at the Parc des Princes

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