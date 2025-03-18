'Americans want to win' - USMNT's Mauricio Pochettino on heightened expectations for 2026 World Cup, and 'welcome' pressure
The USMNT manager is embracing pressure near and long-term, saying "In five or 10 years, for sure we can be No. 1 in the world."
- Pochettino embraces expectations from U.S. fans ahead of World Cup
- USMNT manager preparing for CONCACAF Nations League
- Praises U.S. Soccer for new facilities to open in 2026