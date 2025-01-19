Americans Abroad: Super sub Timothy Weah steals the show for Juventus, USMNT's Tyler Adams runs the show for Bournemouth

GOAL's key takeaways from Americans playing in Europe, including Weah and Adams sparking wins for their clubs

Timothy Weah didn't start Saturday's marquee Serie A clash between Juventus and AC Milan, but he sure as hell finished it. Weah scored the second Juve goal to bury Milan, leading the Old Lady to a 2-0 win in a game that will have long-term ramifications.

Both are fighting for a top four spot but, with the win, Juve now have a massive advantage over Milan, who are now back to the drawing board.

Borussia Dortmund are also back to the drawing board after yet another defeat. Gio Reyna's status remains a mystery, both in the team and in the transfer market. With less than two weeks left in the January transfer window, the board room at Dortmund has a lot of work to do.

Article continues below

The big winner of the weekend, though, might just be Tyler Adams, who put in one of his best performances of the season in a huge Bournemouth win. He's healthy now and getting closer to his best. And when he's playing at this level, you could easily argue that he's right there among the Premier League's best in that defensive midfield position.

A weekend full of ups and downs, to be sure. GOAL looks at key takeaways from Americans Abroad.