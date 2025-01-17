GOAL US looks at the biggest games for Americans Abroad this weekend, with big fixtures for Ricardo Pepi, Antonee Robinson and others

Every weekend feels important in soccer. There is always something going on, a new storyline to follow, a new player to watch. And while this one is a little different for Americans playing abroad, there is still plenty of intrigue. Let's start with what isn't happening: Christian Pulisic will not play against Juventus on Saturday. That will be a big loss for his side as they push for a Champions League spot under new manager Sergio Conceicao. It's not a make-or-break game, but his loss feels significant.

But there are some of his national teammates in action elsewhere. Antonee Robinson will be in the mix for Fulham and is in the midst of what might be a record-breaking season for the Cottagers. Ricardo Pepi will also play some sort of role for PSV - and is looking to break a month-long scoreless spell in the Eredivisie -- he did show promise in scoring a brace in the KNVB Cup midweek. Meanwhile, there should be a timely return for Josh Sargent, as well as more minutes for Chris Richards - who has started to find form for Crystal Palace.

It's all a lot to break down, and other storylines will surely develop. GOAL US previews the main ones in a look ahead for Americans Abroad in Europe this weekend...