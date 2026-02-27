Goal.com
Ryan Tolmich

Americans Abroad: USMNT's Tanner Tessmann, Tim Weah face off in Ligue 1 while Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie look to lead their clubs up the Serie A table

GOAL looks at the biggest storylines among Americans Abroad, including a battle between USMNT stars in France.

It was a wild week of continental soccer in Europe, one that was, to put it lightly, hot and cold for the U.S. Men's National Team stars playing in it. There's no rest for those playing at that level, though, as the weekend puts several American players right back into the spotlight in some of the biggest matches of the weekend.

In France, American stars collide in one of Ligue 1's highest-level rivalries, while Italian soccer's tight battle at the top continues with several teams clawing for spots higher up the table. And then there's the Premier League, of course, where USMNT defender Chris Richards will walk into the sport's most hallowed grounds and seek out a big result with Crystal Palace.

There's still a national team backdrop to all of this, too, as the calendar turns to March. Camp is just a few weeks away, which means every performance feels just a little bit more under the microscope. We're heading into the business end of the European season, and American stars will have plenty of business to take care of during this busy weekend.

GOAL previews the main storylines among Americans abroad this weekend.

    Americans duel in France

    Games between Marseille and Lyon are some of the biggest in French soccer. It's known as the Choc des Olympiques and, while there's no specific bad blood between the two sides, it's a derby known for being played at some of the highest levels of French soccer. 

    This time around, two USMNT regulars are expected to take part. On one side, Tim Weah, who has established himself as a key figure at Marseille since making the move this summer. On the other, Tanner Tessmann, a player who continues to establish himself at the highest levels of the French game.

    It's a game of meaning, too. Lyon currently sit third in the league, while Marseille sit fourth. There's a five-point gap between the two sides and Marseille will be eager to cut into that when they play host this weekend. Marseille, though, are winless in four league games, while Lyon have been fantastic away from home, winning five of their last six. It promises to be an important one, though, and there's a chance an American star plays a vital role in shaping the French table.

    McKennie and Juventus set for massive match vs Roma

    France isn't the only country featuring a game with massive implications. Weston McKennie and Juventus are set to play one of those, two, and they're doing so on short rest.

    After playing 120 minutes, and scoring, in a match that ended in Champions League elimination, McKennie is set to lead Juventus into this weekend's clash with Roma. Juventus are fifth in the league, chasing Roma in fourth. The gap is four points, and the Old Lady sure could use a win on Sunday to shrink that gap heading into the season's home stretch. The fight for Champions League spots is tight, with Como and Atalanta lingering just one point behind Juve. Every game, from this point forward, carries massive implications.

    That applies doubly to games against those above you. Fortunately for Juventus, they have an in-form McKennie, one of the best midfielders in Serie A, to lead the charge. The hope is that the result turns out better than Wednesday's as the focus shifts towards the Serie A race.

    Chance for Pulisic to get going

    Christian Pulisic could really use a goal. He hasn't scored one since December 28 in a 3-0 win over Hellas Verona. The weeks since have been rocky, defined by substitute appearances and little injuries that have kept him from playing his best.

    What he needs, then, is a confidence boost, which means it isn't a bad time to face the 17th-best team in the league, is it?

    That's who Pulisic and Milan are facing in Cremonense, who haven't won any of their last 12 games. This is the perfect opponent for an attacker to find form against and comes at a great time for the American star. A goal or an assist this weekend and all is right in the world, at least for a little while.

    Bigger picture, any dropped points will all but end the Serie A title race as Inter maintain that 10-point lead over their second-place rivals Milan. For Milan, a win is necessary to keep things going, and Pulisic will look to play a part in that win after struggling to do so for the last few weeks.

    Richards and Palace face Man Utd

    No matter what the scenario, any player will feel that little bit extra when they walk into Old Trafford. That's what Chris Richards and Crystal Palace do this weekend for their match against Manchester United.

    For anyone who hasn't followed, Palace have been struggling. Marc Guehi left in January and manager Oliver Glasner is set to follow him this summer, although that could happen sooner rather than later if results don't turn around. They have won two of their last three, though, to put them in 13th, but just five points back of seventh-place Brentford.

    Manchester United, meanwhile, have been much better under Michael Carrick and are once again looking like a team to fear in the Premier League. That makes this weekend a huge test for Richards, in particular, as he looks to keep the Red Devils at bay and help Palace build that little bit of momentum needed to really get back on track.

