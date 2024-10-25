GOAL US takes a look at Americans playing abroad, with big debuts and top players looking to continue memorable seasons

Americans turned in admittedly mixed showings in the Champions League this week: while Christian Pulsici was masterful for Milan, leading his club to a comfortable 3-1 win over Club Brugge, things were less convincing for Weston McKennie and Juventus, who were bested by Stuttgart thanks to a a 92nd-minute winner.

Elsewhere, those in the lower divisions performed, highlighted by a fine showing from Brendan Aaronson in the Championship - his form of late vanquishing memories of a poor international break for the USMNT. There are significant fixtures in Italy that Americans will feature in this weekend, as well as the standard slew of Championship battles and Dutch matchups.

It is admittedly hard to believe that another international break is just around the corner, too, with USMNT coach Mauricio Pochettino likely already piecing together the skeleton of his second squad at the helm.

GOAL US takes a look at Americans playing abroad, with big debuts on the cards and stars looking to continue memorable seasons.