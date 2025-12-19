Americans Abroad: Leeds’ Brenden Aaronson faces Crystal Palace’s Chris Richards in USMNT clash as Atlético’s Johnny Cardoso builds momentum

The holidays are here, and with them comes a packed stretch of soccer - especially this weekend.

It marks the final Bundesliga matchday of 2025 before the league heads into its near-month-long winter break, while the Premier League and Serie A will continue serving up meaningful fixtures through the end of the year. In other words: settle in with the holiday meal leftovers and enjoy the footy.

And there are several crucial league and cup ties for Americans abroad. Chris Richards faces a desperate Leeds United side featuring Brenden Aaronson, while Johnny Cardoso - remember him? - is coming off a promising midweek cup start for Atletico Madrid and will push for another opportunity against Girona. Weston McKennie and Juventus, meanwhile, could reignite their season when they host a sliding Roma.

And if that somehow isn’t enough, the January transfer window opens in less than two weeks.

GOAL previews the main storylines among Americans abroad this weekend.