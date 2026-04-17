Americans Abroad: it's time for Christian Pulisic to snap his dry spell, and can Folarin Balogun stay on fire?

What do we make of Christian Pulisic at this point? What's going wrong here? Is it possible that he is a footballer doing all the right things, and the bounce of the ball isn't just going for him? A deflection off his knee, or a friendly rebound into the goal, and this is all magically fixed? Is it really just a spherical object crossing a white line that can save him?

Perhaps football is more complex than this. Sure, there are vibes, mental battles, and luck. But there are also patterns, absolutes, and prior evidence that can be pointed to. Want a stark reality? Pulisic has always done this. He has always run hot and cold. He has always maybe tried a little too hard, or played through one too many knocks. He is a truly excellent footballer whose great fatal flaw is the fact that he can't show it for 40-plus games.

This is one of those cold spells. And it's not as if he's doing anything wrong. There are some gripes to be made here. Max Allegri's football is terribly defensive. Pulisic should be used as a striker. The guys around him aren't performing, either. Milan has been shut out in three of their last four games. That's not good enough.

Sunday, they have Hellas Verona, away. Surely, this is one for the vibes to pick back up. They haven't kept a clean sheet in their last eight. They have lost their last four. Avoiding relegation would be a true footballing miracle. The stage is set for Pulisic to break out of his cold spell.