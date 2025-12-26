+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Ryan Tolmich

Americans Abroad: Christian Pulisic and AC Milan resume Serie A title pursuit as Yunus Musah eyes renewed role at Atalanta

GOAL looks at the biggest storylines among Americans Abroad, including some big matches in England and Italy

The end of 2025 has arrived. It has been a turbulent year for members of the U.S. men’s national team, but as the calendar turns, several of them face defining moments. The holidays may be here, but the work is far from finished for players looking to close the year strong and set themselves up for 2026.

In Italy, Christian Pulisic and Milan remain locked in a tightening Serie A title race. Yunus Musah, meanwhile, is searching for a foothold at Atalanta after earning rare minutes. In England, Brenden Aaronson and Leeds are fighting to stay clear of relegation, while Chris Richards’ importance to Crystal Palace is highlighted by his race to return from injury. 

GOAL previews the main storylines among Americans abroad this weekend.

  Christian Pulisic Milan

    Pulisic and Milan out to prove title credentials

    In a Serie A title race, mistakes rarely go unpunished. In recent seasons, that margin has only narrowed, with multiple contenders ready to capitalize on any dropped points - a reality that has shaped every week at the top of the table. In the past five seasons, no team has repeated as champions and there have been three clubs who have won: Inter, Milan, and Napoli.

    Pulisic and Milan remain firmly in the Scudetto picture, and this weekend’s matchup presents a different kind of test. Hellas Verona arrive as a relegation-threatened side, the type of opponent title contenders are expected to handle efficiently. For Milan, the task is less about grand statements and more about sustaining pace in a crowded race.

    Milan sit second in Serie A, one point behind Inter, with Napoli, Roma, and Juventus all within four points of the summit. After a disappointing draw with Sassuolo and a Supercoppa Italiana defeat to Napoli, pressure is beginning to build. Verona’s visit to San Siro offers a timely chance to stabilize momentum rather than allow the margins to tighten further.

    Pulisic will naturally be central to that effort. Milan’s most consistent attacking presence this season, he is the type of player relied upon to steady a side when margins shrink. On paper, it is a favorable matchup - and one that gives Milan an opportunity to keep pace amid a volatile title race.

  Atalanta BC v Club Brugge KV - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD2

    Another chance for Musah?

    One of the weekend’s more intriguing developments was Musah earning a long-awaited start for Atalanta. Whether it signals a shift in his standing or simply a one-off opportunity remains unclear, particularly at a club that has had limited incentive to prioritize his minutes.

    Like many sides at this stage of the season, Atalanta are navigating injuries and absences tied to the Africa Cup of Nations, circumstances that opened the door for Musah to play the full 90 minutes. He could be in line for another start this weekend, though Sunday’s test will be a different one entirely, with Inter awaiting.

    Inter currently sit atop Serie A and look every bit the title favorites. They are a side built to control matches, particularly through midfield, where veterans Nicolò Barella and Piotr Zieliński set the tempo and make life uncomfortable for opponents.

    Whether Musah is trusted in that environment will be telling. A start would suggest growing confidence from Atalanta’s staff; another omission would underline how precarious his position remains after a difficult 2025.

  Crystal Palace

    All eyes on Richards' availability

    Crystal Palace face Tottenham on Sunday, with Richards in a race against time to be fit for the match.

    Richards required stitches after picking up a cut to his foot during Palace’s midweek clash with Arsenal, though the injury is not believed to be serious. Manager Oliver Glasner said a return this weekend may come too soon, but he is hopeful the defender will be back early in the new year.

    “It doesn’t look so bad,” Glasner said. “I don’t know if it’s possible for him on Sunday, but hopefully in the new year he’s back.”

    It is a significant match for Palace, who currently sit eighth in the Premier League and have continued to punch above their weight throughout 2025. As they close out a calendar year that included two trophies, they will face a Spurs side reeling after just one league win since late October. If Richards is not cleared, Palace may be forced to test their resilience without one of their most reliable performers.

  Leeds United v Aston Villa - Premier League

    Aaronson and Leeds face tough Sunderland test

    Just last season, Leeds and Sunderland were Championship rivals, both earning promotion and entering the Premier League with realistic hopes of establishing themselves at the top level.

    Their paths have since diverged. Sunderland have flourished and now find themselves pushing for a European place, while Leeds, which features a U.S. international in Aaronson, are fighting to stay afloat and avoid relegation.

    Despite a 10-place gap in the table, 16th-placed Leeds have little reason to fear this matchup. Last season, they beat Sunderland once and drew the other meeting in league play. Aaronson started both games and, given his importance to Leeds this year, could again play a central role.

    Leeds’ issues have largely come at the back, where they have conceded 31 goals. Sunderland, meanwhile, have been far more secure defensively - allowing just 17 - but have struggled for consistency in front of goal, ranking among the league’s lowest scorers with 19.

