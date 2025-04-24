This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Toluca v Cruz Azul - Torneo Clausura 2025 Liga MX
Alejandro Orellana

América are reportedly interested in Toluca's Alexis Vega and Paulinho as potential reinforcements for the Club World Cup

A. VegaTolucaCF AmericaLiga MX

Together, they scored more goals than several Liga MX teams: Puebla, Santos, FC Juárez, Mazatlán FC, Querétaro, Chivas, and San Luis

  • Paulinho scored 12 goals in the Clausura 2025, finishing as the top scorer, while Alexis Vega netted nine
  • Toluca was the top-scoring team with 41 goals
  • León will find out in early May whether or not they will participate in the tournament
