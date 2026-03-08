AFP
'She always brings my confidence up' - Alyssa Thompson fires USWNT to SheBelieves Cup title and credits sister Gisele for inspiration
Hayes hails Thompson's late winner
Thompson scored an 82nd-minute winner to lift the U.S. Women’s National Team past Colombia and secure their eighth SheBelieves Cup title on Saturday night in New Jersey - a moment that head coach Emma Hayes said reflected the young forward’s growing consistency.
“The consistency in her play is standout for me,” Hayes said after the match. “Being able to do things over 90 minutes and do it game after game - including a clutch moment like today.”
Hayes added that she believed Thompson’s decisive moment was coming after several earlier chances in the match.
“She took a chance earlier, and I said, ‘You’re going to get another one,’” Hayes said. “It was a wonderful finish from her, and it was coming.”
Thompson was named MVP for her efforts after the match.
Thompson credits sister for confidence
After the match, Thompson pointed to a different source of motivation: her sister and USWNT teammate, Gisele.
“I think she always brings my confidence up,” Thompson said to Turner Sports after the match. “I can always count on her to make me happy and smile.”
The Thompson sisters have quickly become part of the emerging core of the U.S. program. While Gisele did not feature in Saturday’s final, the outside back delivered strong performances earlier in the tournament against Argentina and Canada. The pair started together in the match against Canada, continuing a partnership that has followed them from youth soccer into the national team environment.
For Alyssa, having her sister in camp has made the experience even more meaningful.
“Coming in here and being with Gisele has been amazing,” she said.
Chelsea move fueling Thompson’s growth
Thompson’s rise with the national team has coincided with a major step in her club career.
The 21-year-old joined Chelsea ahead of the 2025-26 season after leaving Angel City FC, signing a long-term deal with the Women’s Super League club. Playing alongside U.S. teammates Naomi Girma and Catarina Macario has helped accelerate her development at one of the top teams in Europe.
“I think I’ve grown a lot,” Thompson said. “Just knowing what I can do at the international level and also at the club. Being able to go to Chelsea was a huge move for me.”
Thompson has quickly become a regular attacking threat for the Blues, using her pace and direct dribbling to stretch defenses.
What comes next?
Thompson will now return to Chelsea as the Blues continue their Women’s Super League campaign, where they currently sit third behind Manchester City and Manchester United.
The USWNT will regroup in April for a three-game series against Japan as Hayes continues building the squad’s next generation.
“I know she has my back,” Thompson said of her sister. “We both create different threats for teams, and it’s really nice to have that.”
