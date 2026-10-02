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Frosinone Calcio v Como 1907 - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images Sport
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Alvini Philadelphia Coach of the Month for August-September

M. Alvini
Frosinone

Frosinone manager Massimiliano Alvini has won the Philadelphia Coach Of The Month award for August-September. The trophy will be presented before kick-off in Frosinone v Sassuolo, scheduled for Friday 16 October at 20.45 at the Benito Stirpe stadium in Frosinone.

A jury of sports editors chose the winner after assessing each manager on technical and sporting criteria, as well as the quality of play produced by their teams.

Matchdays 1 to 5 of the 2025/2026 Serie A Enilive were used for the final calculation.

  • "Massimiliano Alvini's Frosinone are certainly among the most pleasant surprises of this excellent start to the season," said the Serie A League Chief Executive Officer Luigi De Siervo. "Frosinone, despite being a newly promoted side, are playing well and have managed to get results even against high-level opponents, thanks to the pressing, high intensity and dynamism that are Alvini's trademark. The manager is getting the best out of an interesting squad, also because it is made up of many young Italian talents, who are fully buying into their coach's ideas by producing intense football capable of getting results while at the same time offering entertainment and excitement".

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