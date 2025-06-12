FBL-EUR-NATIONS-POR-ESPAFP
Parshva Shah

Alvaro Morata opens up on anxiety attacks and mental health issues as Spain captain ‘needs to think’ about retiring from national team after penalty heartbreak in Nations League final defeat to Portugal

A. MorataSpainPortugal vs SpainUEFA Nations League AGalatasaraySuper Lig

Alvaro Morata has constantly battled with depression and mental health struggles, and is contemplating retirement from the Spanish national team.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Morata opens up on struggles with mental health
  • Admits experiencing anxiety attacks
  • Will consider retirement from international football
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱