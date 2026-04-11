'It's a penalty on the moon!' - Alvaro Arbeloa rages at officials after Real Madrid's costly draw with Girona

The decision sparked immediate protests from the Real Madrid bench, as the hosts saw another chance slip away in the final minutes of the match. Madrid ultimately had to settle for a point, a result that further complicates their domestic title ambitions amid a series of inconsistent performances. Arbeloa did not hide his frustration when addressing the incident after the final whistle, claiming the foul on Mbappe was obvious.

"It’s a penalty here and on the moon," Arbeloa said after the game. "And it’s just one more. Another one. It’s what we have, it’s what it is. Neither I nor anyone else understands it. VAR intervenes when it’s convenient, and when it’s not, it doesn’t."

"I already said it yesterday, and you know my opinion. These events confirm it. It’s a clear foul. Kylian was called for a foul in the first half that was even less. We’ve had many problems with referees. With this one, in Mallorca... It’s the same old story."