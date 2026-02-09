Getty/GOAL
'He's on track' - Alvaro Arbeloa backs Kylian Mbappe to surpass Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid
Real Madrid goals: How many Ronaldo scored & the tally Mbappe has posted
That tally, while being impressive, leaves the 27-year-old forward some way short of Ronaldo’s stunning haul. The Portuguese GOAT, across nine memorable years in the Spanish capital, found the target on 450 occasions through 438 appearances.
CR7 passed the 40-goal mark in all but one of his memorable campaigns in Madrid, topping 50 on four occasions. Mbappe registered 44 goals in his debut season with Los Blancos and has already reached 38 across 31 games this term. He is desperate to land major honours in 2026.
Arbeloa backing Mbappe to chase down Portuguese GOAT Ronaldo
Arbeloa, who is working as interim boss at the Bernabeu, sees no reason why Mbappe should not be setting his sights on Ronaldo and a place in the history books. He told reporters after witnessing another impressive performance against Valencia: “We thought we wouldn't see anything like Cristiano, but [Mbappe] is on track. Right now he's the best player in the world for sure.
“What Cristiano did looked like something out of this world and impossible to match, as if nobody could come close. Kylian has a long path, because Cris was here for many years. But Kylian has the qualities to follow his path. You never know. If anyone can do it, it's Kylian.”
Mbappe trying to avoid comparisons with CR7
Mbappe joined Real as a free agent in the summer of 2024 after reaching the end of his contract at Paris Saint-Germain. He is the all-time leading scorer for the Ligue 1 giants, with 235 goals being recorded for them.
Ronaldo told La Sexta after seeing Mbappe follow in his footsteps by taking the No.9 jersey in Madrid: “Take care of him. Take care of him. I'm telling the Real Madrid fans... Take care of the kid. Mbappe is very good and Real Madrid has to help him and protect him. I have no doubt that Mbappe will bring a lot of joy to Real Madrid fans.”
Mbappe has spoken of his admiration for CR7 on a regular basis, but insists that he feels under no pressure to try and emulate the iconic Portuguese. He has said: “I don't feel the pressure. I don't think about Cristiano, with all due respect to him. Cristiano is my idol, yes. But no, I don't want to follow anything. I don't want that pressure. I want to be Kylian. I only have the pressure of having to adapt to the team.”
Words of advice from record-shattering Ronaldo
While Mbappe is trying to be himself in Spain, avoiding inevitable comparisons with Ronaldo, CR7 has advised the World Cup winner to take inspiration from how he played under the brightest of spotlights - with confidence required in order to be a success in Madrid.
The five-time Ballon d’Or winner added when asked for the advice that he would offer to a fearsome French frontman that now fills the No.10 shirt, with Mbappe having arrived at Real as more of a left winger than a central striker: “The forward position makes things a bit complicated for Mbappe, because he doesn't know how to play as a forward in my opinion... It's not that he doesn't know how, it's not his position.
“If I were at Real Madrid I would teach him to play as a nine. Because I wasn't a striker. I got used to playing as a striker. I used to play on the wing and people forget. Kylian shouldn't be a typical striker. If I were him, I would play more or less like Cristiano Ronaldo plays as a striker.”
Mbappe has won the UEFA Super Cup and Intercontinental Cup with Real, but is still waiting on his first piece of domestic silverware. Arbeloa’s side are just one point adrift of Clasico rivals Barcelona in La Liga at present, with a thrilling fight to the finish being lined up there.
