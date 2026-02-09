'He's on track' - Alvaro Arbeloa backs Kylian Mbappe to surpass Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid

Mbappe joined Real as a free agent in the summer of 2024 after reaching the end of his contract at Paris Saint-Germain. He is the all-time leading scorer for the Ligue 1 giants, with 235 goals being recorded for them.

Ronaldo told La Sexta after seeing Mbappe follow in his footsteps by taking the No.9 jersey in Madrid: “Take care of him. Take care of him. I'm telling the Real Madrid fans... Take care of the kid. Mbappe is very good and Real Madrid has to help him and protect him. I have no doubt that Mbappe will bring a lot of joy to Real Madrid fans.”

Mbappe has spoken of his admiration for CR7 on a regular basis, but insists that he feels under no pressure to try and emulate the iconic Portuguese. He has said: “I don't feel the pressure. I don't think about Cristiano, with all due respect to him. Cristiano is my idol, yes. But no, I don't want to follow anything. I don't want that pressure. I want to be Kylian. I only have the pressure of having to adapt to the team.”