Fifteen years of resilience and battling on the touchline, and now Diego Simeone breaks his silence. The Atlético Madrid boss reveals the other side of his legendary journey: the joy of the beginnings, the weight of expectations and the pressure of competing with Spain's two giants.
Simeone spoke in a lengthy interview with the French magazine "France Football", carried by the French newspaper "L'Équipe". Longevity at a single club, he says, demands constant renewal: "I have had to rebuild the team on many occasions, relying on the abilities of the players who joined us, and this is essential to remain for many years."