Alphonso Davies
Ritabrata Banerjee

Alphonso Davies' agent denies Real Madrid agreement and hints at possible Bayern Munich stay as contract nears its end

A. DaviesReal MadridTransfersBayern MunichLaLigaBundesliga

Alphonso Davies' agent denied agreement with Real Madrid as he hinted that the player could consider staying back at Bayern Munich.

  • Davies' agent denied agreement with Real Madrid
  • The full-back could sign a new Bayern deal
  • Hansi Flick eyeing a reunion with the Canadian next season
