Alleged victims of Thomas Partey received death and rape threats 'every time he played for Arsenal' as more details of club response emerge
Alleged victims of Thomas Partey have disclosed the shocking abuse they were subject to online every time the midfielder played for Arsenal.
- Shocking online abuse disclosed by women
- Arsenal first learned of allegations in September 2021
- Club's response criticised by women and campaign groups