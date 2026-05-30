All three top candidates off the market? Bayer Leverkusen faces disaster in its search for a manager

Two additional candidates have since emerged: Oliver Glasner of Crystal Palace and Andoni Iraola of AFC Bournemouth.

Iraola has driven steady progress at the Cherries, setting a new points record in each of the past three seasons and earning the club a Europa League spot, while Glasner secured his second European trophy last Wednesday in his farewell match with the Eagles, building on his sensational 2022 Europa League triumph with Eintracht Frankfurt. In Wednesday's Conference League final, the Premier League side edged out Rayo Vallecano 1-0.

Both coaches had already decided not to extend their contracts and will be available from 1 July, and Bayer 04 are reported to have made contact with both. On Thursday, kicker reported that Leverkusen was close to an agreement with Iraola, with sporting directors Simon Rolfes and Fernando Carro fending off interest from Milan and Crystal Palace.

Iraola, like Leverkusen's successful manager Xabi Alonso and Arsenal's Mikel Arteta, is a graduate of the prestigious Antiguoko coaching academy in San Sebastian and favours aggressive high-pressing and a fast, vertical style of play.

However, the situation has shifted: transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano now reports that Iraola is suddenly Liverpool's top target to replace Arne Slot, who was unexpectedly dismissed on Saturday. If the Reds pursue Iraola in earnest, Leverkusen would face an uphill battle against the allure of Anfield and its star-studded squad.