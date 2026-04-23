It’s surprising, but after their 2020 treble, FC Bayern went five seasons without reaching a final. They came up short in both the DFB-Pokal and the Champions League, failing in all ten attempts. The Bavarians were even humiliated by 1. FC Saarbrücken and outclassed by Manchester City.
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All the key ingredients are in place! This FC Bayern side is ready for the treble
Bayern Munich’s 2–0 DFB-Pokal semi-final win over Bayer Leverkusen ended the club’s longest final drought since the early 1990s. And the story may not end there: this already-crowned Bundesliga champion is equally capable of advancing through its Champions League semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain and then winning two finals. This FC Bayern side possesses all the ingredients required for a treble—on and off the pitch.
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FC Bayern: A well-functioning spine, smart workload management
Manager Vincent Kompany has instilled a system that works against opponents of all calibres, built on possession, pressing and man-marking. He has also established a well-drilled starting XI with a clear spine. While Serge Gnabry’s absence is frustrating, Jamal Musiala is the perfect replacement and is hitting form at just the right time.
Injuries have been few during the busy mid-season period: only Lennart Karl and Tom Bischof remain sidelined, both expected back soon. The rest of the first-team squad is fit, fresh and performing at a consistently high level under Kompany’s shrewd workload management. That cohesion was on display in their semi-final win over Leverkusen, where the team once again moved as a single, fluid unit.
Striker Harry Kane netted yet another goal, this time following a spectacular exchange involving Michael Olise, Jamal Musiala and Luis Diaz. Dayot Upamecano and Jonathan Tah anchored a solid back line, while full-backs Josip Stanisic and Konrad Laimer quietly excelled. In the engine room, Joshua Kimmich and Aleksandar Pavlovic dictated the tempo with authority. Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer was largely a spectator in Leverkusen yet still produced a brilliant save midway through the second half.
- AFP
It’s been unusually quiet at FC Bayern lately.
Just as the starting XI is delivering, so is Bayern’s bench. Kompany’s subs keep making an impact: Leon Goretzka recently assisted Diaz for the 2–0. Alphonso Davies’s pace is a standout asset, while Nicolas Jackson’s minutes-per-goal ratio is impressive. Most crucially, no sub is causing trouble or complaining.
Kompany has drilled into every squad member the importance of accepting their role and feeling valued. The 40-year-old Belgian shines both as a tactician and a communicator, and his measured public remarks have helped keep the usually bustling Munich scene unusually calm. Manuel Neuer periodically states that he will soon decide on his future, and that is about as close as the club comes to controversy these days.
Four matches remain before Bayern can secure a third treble in the club’s history, and the bookmakers rightly rate them as favourites to lift both the Champions League and DFB-Pokal trophies.