All smiles for Dele Alli! Ex-Tottenham midfielder revels in training victory as he nears Como debut - over two years since his last senior appearance
Dele Alli was all smiles after helping some of his Como team-mates come out on top in a training exercise as he inches closer to a first-team debut.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Dele joined Como after leaving Everton
- Awaiting first-team debut for Serie A side
- Enjoyed training victory with his team-mates