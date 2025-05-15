Alisson salary: How much does Liverpool star earn per week and annually in Premier League?

Everything you need to know about Alisson's salary at Liverpool

Alisson Becker signed for Liverpool from AS Roma in 2018, becoming the most expensive goalkeeper in football history at the time. However, the Brazilian has more than lived up to his price tag, playing a key role in his debut season as Liverpool clinched the Champions League by defeating Tottenham in the final.

In the very next season, Alisson was instrumental in Liverpool's historic Premier League title win, ending a 30-year drought. He has since cemented his legacy at Anfield, even scoring a dramatic late winner during the 2020-21 season, becoming the first goalkeeper in the club’s history to do so.

Adored by the Anfield faithful, Alisson was rewarded with a six-year contract extension in 2021, along with a substantial pay raise. Despite playing as a goalkeeper, he ranks among the highest-paid players in the current Liverpool squad.

Article continues below

So, exactly how much does he earn?

GOAL delved into the numbers with Capology and found out!

*Salaries are gross