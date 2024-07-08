Alisson or Ederson? Cristiano Ronaldo waiting to discover next Al-Nassr goalkeeper as Saudi Pro League side line up transfer talks with Brazil stars at Liverpool & Man City
Al-Nassr, with Cristiano Ronaldo already on board, are reportedly planning transfer talks with Ederson and Alisson of Manchester City and Liverpool.
- South American stars linked with moves
- Terms reportedly agreed with City keeper
- Reds custodian would be preferred choice