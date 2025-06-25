'It's a good thing' - Alisha Lehmann's Switzerland team-mate speaks out on 7-1 defeat to U15 boys side with Euro 2025 kick-off just days away A. Lehmann Switzerland European Championship Women's football

Alisha Lehmann's Switzerland team-mate has opened up on the team's devastating 7-1 loss to FC Luzern’s Under-15s in a practice match. The Swiss women's team are preparing for the 2025 European Championship as hosts. Just a week before the tournament gets underway, they played a warm-up game behind closed doors and lost 7-1 to Luzern's youth team.