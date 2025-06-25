Switzerland v Norway - UEFA Women's Nations League 2024/25 Grp A2 MD6Getty Images Sport
'It's a good thing' - Alisha Lehmann's Switzerland team-mate speaks out on 7-1 defeat to U15 boys side with Euro 2025 kick-off just days away

Alisha Lehmann's Switzerland team-mate has opened up on the team's devastating 7-1 loss to FC Luzern’s Under-15s in a practice match. The Swiss women's team are preparing for the 2025 European Championship as hosts. Just a week before the tournament gets underway, they played a warm-up game behind closed doors and lost 7-1 to Luzern's youth team.

  • Switzerland women lost 7-1 to an U-15 boys team
  • Lehmann's colleague reacted to the loss
  • Switzerland face Norway in Euros opener next week
