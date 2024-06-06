Alisha Lehmann missing out! Douglas Luiz enjoys ‘dream’ break by himself – with Aston Villa star loving Harry Potter & Transformers attractions at Universal Studios in Brazil
Douglas Luiz is enjoying a “dream” break without Alisha Lehmann by his side, with the Aston Villa star paying a visit to Universal Studios in Brazil.
- Midfielder preparing for Copa America
- Partner is back in Europe
- Enjoyed day out at theme park near Rio