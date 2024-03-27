MLS PRO RefereesUSA Today Sports
Soham Mukherjee

'Glad they agreed' - Alexi Lalas aims sarcastic dig at MLS referees after lockout finally ends

Inter Miami CFMajor League SoccerNew York City FCLionel Messi

Alexi Lalas aimed a cheeky jibe at MLS' match officials after they put an end to the lockout upon reaching a collective bargaining agreement (CBA).

  • Replacement referees were conducting matches in the MLS
  • Things could change after CBA was signed
  • Lalas takes aim at the protesting referees

