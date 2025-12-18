Alexander Isak transfer to Barcelona? Why Liverpool could look to sell £125m striker as Anfield future questions are also asked of £116m playmaker Florian Wirtz

Liverpool have slipped to seventh in the Premier League table, leading to Slot facing surprising sack talk. It has been suggested that some familiar faces could be targeted if a change in the dugout is made.

On links to a legendary former club captain, Hamann said: “Steven Gerrard loves Liverpool, if he's asked to fill in as an interim manager, there is every chance he'd do it. We know how much he's loved by the fans. If the situation ever arose where Liverpool needs a manager for a few months, Stevie won't turn it down. I feel things are slowly coming together at Liverpool so I don't think it will happen, but I'm pretty sure he'd take the opportunity if it comes.

“It could absolutely boost his management career and there aren't many better places to get in the spotlight than Liverpool. It would be a fantastic opportunity for Gerrard to help manage his hometown club. I don't think he can turn it down.”

Hamann added on the reports claiming that Klopp - who stepped down as Reds boss in 2024 - could be lured back to Anfield: “I think Jurgen Klopp is happy at Red Bull. There have been changes at some of the clubs they own. But, I think it would be a wonderful story if Klopp returned to Liverpool. I can't even comprehend what the reaction would be if he stepped onto the training ground or back into Anfield if he were the manager again. I don't think Klopp managing Liverpool will happen again.”

Slot continues to call the shots for now, with Liverpool due to be back in action on Saturday when heading out on the road to Tottenham. That trip will be made without Mohamed Salah, with the Egyptian superstar - who returned to favour in a win over Brighton last time out following his explosive rant against the Reds - now on Africa Cup of Nations duty.