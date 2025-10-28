Alexander Isak called out by Liverpool icon as misfiring £125m striker told he's 'huffing and puffing' but not making himself 'a menace'

Former England Liverpool forward Emile Heskey shared his opinion on the club's record signing, as he told 10bet Casino: "The thing for me is when you are not scoring goals, you need to still contribute to games. We've seen ups and downs with Mo Salah, who has scored so many goals. But when he does not score, he will want to be contributing more. My view was, the fundamental thing you can do is work hard, run around, and frustrate defenders. The defence starts at the front. I was told this at Leicester, I was told this at Liverpool, because they had the best defender who played up front - Ian Rush. And he was just a menace to defenders. Fundamentally, you have to get that right, and everything else will follow."

Heskey added: "It looks like his fitness is not quite where it should be. It looks like he’s huffing and puffing a bit, so he just needs to get his fitness up a bit to put in the graft that is needed at the highest level. It’s fascinating because at the highest level, you believe you get more time on the ball so you need to do less work. But in fact, you have to do more work. When I was playing, Cesc Fabregas was the one who did the most running. Now, Arsenal were having 60-70% of the ball, so why was he doing the most running? Because he wanted it more than the others."