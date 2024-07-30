Alexa Melton becomes ‘fan page’ for USMNT star boyfriend Christian Pulisic as pro golfer shares more pictures of couple together – including holiday snaps & body-bump football celebration
Alexa Melton has joked about her socials becoming a “fan page” for USMNT boyfriend Christian Pulisic, with more photos shared of their time together.
- Pro golfer paired up with Milan forward
- Holidayed together after Copa America
- Both focused on their respective careers