'Inter are superior to everyone!' - Former Juventus star Alessio Tacchinardi delivers brutal Serie A verdict on Atalanta and Milan

Former Juventus and Atalanta midfielder Tacchinardi has assessed the current Serie A landscape, tipping Bianconeri to make a strong push towards the Scudetto. The former player believes the Juve have built a squad capable of competing at the highest level.

The Italian giants have actively strengthened their options during the transfer window. Deals for Kerim Alajbegovic, Randal Kolo Muani, and Jhon Lucumi have added notable quality to the team, while the club also awaits the potential arrival of goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario. However, Tacchinardi insists that despite this impressive recruitment drive, Juventus are not quite the outright favourites to lift the league title just yet.