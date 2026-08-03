Getty Images Sport
Kerim Alajbegovic opens up on 'great honour' of joining Juventus as former Bayer Leverkusen starlet targets Serie A success
Starlet completes big move
Juventus have officially completed the signing of Alajbegovic from Leverkusen for an initial €33m fee, with add-ons potentially raising the total package to €40m. The Bosnia and Herzegovina international winger agreed to a five-year contract in Turin running through to June 2031. Alajbegovic arrives at the Allianz Stadium following an impressive loan spell at Salzburg, where he registered 13 goals and four assists across 44 appearances.
- GOAL
Alajbegovic's dream in Turin
Speaking via the club's official channels, Alajbegovic expressed his pride after being unveiled by the Old Lady. He was unable to hide his delight upon stepping foot into his new home.
Reflecting on his initial impressions of Turin, Alajbegovic said: "Yesterday at the Allianz Stadium I felt some wonderful emotions. I can't wait to get started, I’m very proud, it's a great honour to wear this shirt and I’ll give my all."
When asked to describe his playing style, the Cologne-born winger explained that he is "a player who likes to have the ball" and enjoys shooting, dribbling, creating chances, and passing to drive the attack forward.
International pedigree and readiness
Alajbegovic has already accumulated 11 caps and two goals for the senior Bosnia national side, including a goal at the 2026 World Cup. He also recalled converting his spot-kick when Bosnia eliminated Italy during the World Cup play-offs back in March.
Looking back on that fixture, Alajbegovic stated: "The match against Italy was a good one, fortunately we won in the end, but it was very difficult and they played very well. I feel ready for Serie A and for Italian football. Playing for the biggest team in Italy is a source of pride, and I’ll have to work hard to improve."
He emphasised his ambition to "adapt very quickly and show my qualities straight away," while offering a piece of advice to his younger self: "Believe in yourself, because you can achieve a great deal."
- Getty
Spalletti integration awaits Alajbegovic
Alajbegovic is now preparing for full integration into the Juventus first-team setup under Luciano Spalletti ahead of the new campaign. His ability to operate on either flank alongside his two-footedness will serve as valuable assets in his bid to secure a starting role. The Bianconeri kick off their Serie A season with an away trip to newly promoted Frosinone on August 23.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting