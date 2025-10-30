'So full of yourself' - Alejandro Garnacho sent brutal message and told he's 'no better than anyone else' after swapping Man Utd for Chelsea

Garnacho found himself back in headlines for all the wrong reasons before even kicking a ball for Chelsea. He could not be named in the matchday squad against Fulham as he was registered late, but the forward traced his steps to the Stamford Bridge VIP box to support his teammates from the stands. However, Sky’s cameras caught the young star scrolling on his phone just minutes into the match instead of watching the live action. It was a poor advertisement for the new signing, and Jamie Carragher couldn’t hide his disgust.

"You know what I didn't like?" the Liverpool legend blasted. "Did you see the game [against Fulham], when they go to the people in the stands and they are on their phones with the game going on? I can't stand it. And it's not just him by the way, but I can't stand it. So it's a miss for that. For sitting on his phone during an important game for Chelsea."

Former Chelsea manager, Roberto Di Matteo, also suggested that Garancho must "learn and mature" fast to realise his full potential.

"You can see that he has a tonne of potential and if he can manage to grow and develop and become the player that he thinks he is and we all hope he can be, then it becomes a bargain to sign him for that price," he said. "But let’s not forget he is only young, 21, so still needs to learn and mature as a person and as a football player. Sometimes when you are young you can make some mistakes, he just needs to learn from that. He’s coming into a team with a good hierarchy, they can help him to fulfil his potential. I don’t think he can rock the boat at Chelsea, there is a good group, a good team environment. Also, the manager has a good grip on the team."