Alejandro Garnacho salary: How much does Manchester United star earn per week and annually in Premier League?

Argentine youngster Alejandro Garnacho rose to stardom at the Old Trafford after making his debut with the Premier League side during the 2022-23 season, aged just 17.
Garnacho received high-praise from then manager Erik ten Hag for his explosiveness and ability to take on defenders in the final third.
In the following season, Garnacho became a proper first-team starter. Although the forward was highly praised and loved by the fans at old Trafford, he has recently received criticism for his attitude and decision-making on the pitch.
Garnacho's present contract with Manchester United lasts until 2028 with a substantial salary for a young player. Let's take a look at exactly how much the Argentine star makes playing for the Red Devils.
GOAL delved into the numbers with Capology and found out!
*Salaries are gross