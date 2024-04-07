Albania Euro 2024 squad: Who is Sylvinho bringing to the European Championship?

Albania will be looking to make their mark in Europe this year and here, we look at their Euro 2024 squad...

Albania will be working towards claiming a ticket past the group stage. That will be the dream when they head to the Euro 2024 in June.

Albania have earned qualification for the UEFA European Championship twice, in 2016 and 2024. In both instances, they secured a top-two position in their qualifying group to directly qualify.

Their participation in Euro 2016 marked their debut appearance in a major tournament final. They will be looking to make an impact in their third attempt when they head for the 2024 edition. But who will make Sylvinho's squad for the Euro 2024? GOAL takes a look...