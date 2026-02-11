Getty Images Sport
Al-Nassr get it done without CR7 again! Saudi Arabian giants take 1-0 lead over Arkadag in AFC Champions League 2 round of 16 first leg with Cristiano Ronaldo absent from squad ahead of comeback
Al-Nassr start strong in AFC Champions League 2
It took just 19 minutes for the Saudi visitors to take the lead. A neat combination in the middle of the field ended with Angelo sending Abdullah Al Hamdan in on goal with a neat through ball for a deft finish.
Angelo came close to making it 2-0 on the half-hour mark when he ran onto a neat pass in the box but his effort went just wide of the goal.
Al Hamdan should have doubled the lead 10 minutes into the second half with a shot from close range, but it was straight at goalkeeper Rasul Caryyev, who was able to divert it out for a corner.
Abdulrahman Abdullah Ghareeb also had a huge chance to give Nassr a 2-0 lead towards the end of the first leg, but somehow he scooped an effort over the bar while one-on-one at close-range.
Nassr now take a 1-0 advantage back to Saudi Arabia, after a job well done, and one accomplished without Ronaldo's presence. He will be back in the team this weekend, though.
The MVP
Al Hamdan has to take the plaudits for an ice-cold finish that gives Nassr a real chance that they can reach the last eight. A tricky trip to Turkmenistan has been taken in, and won, thanks to the 26-year-old's calmness in front of goal.
The big loser
Guycmyrat Annagulyyew, the central defender for the Turkmen club, was a consistent weak spot in the backline, struggling with the pace of Nassr's flying attacks. He found himself drowning.
Match rating (out of five): ⭐⭐
