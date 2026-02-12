Al-Ittihad eye up €60m Real Madrid star after losing N'Golo Kante to Fenerbahce

The Saudi Pro League transfer market is gearing up for another blockbuster summer, with Al-Ittihad leading the charge. The Jeddah-based club has found itself with a significant void in midfield following the departure of N'Golo Kante. The veteran Frenchman, who was a marquee signing for the league, cut his stay in the Middle East short to join Fenerbahce in Turkey after the deal initially fell apart.

Kante’s exit leaves Al-Ittihad without their engine room general, and the club’s hierarchy is wasting no time in identifying a successor. According to reports, they have set their sights on a player who is not only a compatriot of Kante but widely regarded as one of the best young midfielders on the planet: Real Madrid’s Camavinga.

The club are looking for a marquee name to reassure fans that their ambition remains undimmed. Replacing a World Cup winner with one of the most exciting talents in European football would certainly send a message to their rivals, Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr.