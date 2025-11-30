Ajax vs Groningen abandoned after ultras set off fireworks in stands & throw flares onto pitch as 'scandalous' behaviour puts players & spectators in danger

Shortly after kick-off at the Johan Cruyff Arena, ultras set off flares and began shooting fireworks towards the playing surface. That prompted a significant delay.

Videos from the venue appear to show the pyrotechnics landing on the pitch, with areas of grass temporarily catching fire.

During the pause in action, Nijhuis spoke with ESPN, saying: “If you want to hurt your club, then you should keep doing things like this. It’s disgraceful.”

Several of Ajax's players appeared to take exception to the demonstration, with captain Davy Klaassen waving his arms at this own supporters in disbelief, while striker Wout Weghorst was pictured shaking his head on the broadcast.

Following the second stoppage, the referee added: "I can no longer guarantee the safety of the players. I won't do that anymore."

Shortly after, the game was officially abandoned, with Amsterdam mayor Femke Halsema permanently suspending the game as per the advice of the Dutch Football Association (KNVB).