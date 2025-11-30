Getty/GOAL
Ajax vs Groningen abandoned after ultras set off fireworks in stands & throw flares onto pitch as 'scandalous' behaviour puts players & spectators in danger
Shocking scenes in Amsterdam
Shortly after kick-off at the Johan Cruyff Arena, ultras set off flares and began shooting fireworks towards the playing surface. That prompted a significant delay.
Videos from the venue appear to show the pyrotechnics landing on the pitch, with areas of grass temporarily catching fire.
During the pause in action, Nijhuis spoke with ESPN, saying: “If you want to hurt your club, then you should keep doing things like this. It’s disgraceful.”
Several of Ajax's players appeared to take exception to the demonstration, with captain Davy Klaassen waving his arms at this own supporters in disbelief, while striker Wout Weghorst was pictured shaking his head on the broadcast.
Following the second stoppage, the referee added: "I can no longer guarantee the safety of the players. I won't do that anymore."
Shortly after, the game was officially abandoned, with Amsterdam mayor Femke Halsema permanently suspending the game as per the advice of the Dutch Football Association (KNVB).
Ajax's statement after Groningen tie abandoned
Ajax condemned the actions of the fans responsible for the shocking scenes in an official statement, which read: "Ajax finds what happened in the stadium tonight utterly scandalous. We apologize to everyone affected in any way. The safety of spectators and players has been jeopardized. This is unacceptable. We emphatically distance ourselves from this misconduct. Fireworks have no place in the stadium.
"Spectators in the affected section of the stadium were frisked. Dogs were also deployed to detect fireworks, both inside the stadium before it opened and as spectators entered. Other preventative measures were also implemented. Despite this, we were unable to prevent this situation.
"We will, of course, review the camera footage to try to identify the perpetrators and investigate in other ways who is responsible. If this leads to the identification of perpetrators, we will take appropriate action."
Ajax crowd issues
Nijhuis also called upon Halsema to investigate ongoing issues involving Ajax supporters, and the security measures taken at the Johan Cruyff Arena.
There have been notable stories around fan violence at Ajax fixtures in the past few years. Last season, clashes between local football fans, the police and Maccabi Tel Aviv ultras made international headlines, while the violent scenes in the buildup to Ajax's 2023 fixture with fierce rivals Feyenoord were described as "horrific". The visitors were leading 3-0 when that game was called off in the 56th minute, as the home support threw flares and fireworks onto the playing surface. After the game, Ajax supporters attempted to break into the stadium.
What comes next?
It is highly likely that the game will now be continued behind closed doors, as was the case with Feyenoord and Ajax's abandoned fixture in 2023. That tie was continued with the score at 3-0 to the visitors, however, with Ajax and Groningnen's fixture sitting at 0-0 with just five minutes played, this game could be completely restarted.
The KNVB is expected to announce a new date for the game to be played within the next two weeks.
