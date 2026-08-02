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Ajax open talks over Barcelona wonderkid Jofre Torrents as Marc-Andre ter Stegen loan edges closer
Dutch giants eye second Barcelona swoop
Ajax are currently managing two separate operations with Barcelona as the transfer window enters its final stages. While the deal to bring veteran goalkeeper ter Stegen to Amsterdam is almost complete, the Eredivisie side has also expressed a formal interest in securing a loan deal for young left-back Torrents, As per Marca.
The interest in Torrents emerged during the protracted discussions for the German international, with reports suggesting that Ajax manager Michel is keen to add the versatile defender to his squad. The Eredivisie outfit is reportedly weighing up a loan proposal that could include a future purchase option, specifically aiming to acquire 50 per cent of the player's rights at the end of the temporary stint.
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Torrents seeking regular first-team pathway
Torrents is highly regarded within the halls of La Masia, having joined the club's youth system back in 2017. Following his senior debut, the youngster was full of emotion, stating: "It is a dream; it is the club of my life."
The defender from Selva del Camp has made four appearances for the first team across La Liga and the Copa del Rey, but the club's hierarchy believes a loan move could be the best solution for his development.
Standing as one of the 17 youth players selected for the pre-season tour in England, Torrents has clearly made an impression on the coaching staff.
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Ter Stegen medical marks end of saga
The pursuit of Ter Stegen has been a saga that has dragged on for several weeks due to complex tax and legal frameworks between Spain and the Netherlands. However, the path was cleared when the tax delays were finally resolved, allowing the former Borussia Monchengladbach man to leave Barcelona’s pre-season camp.
Despite leaving the club, Barcelona will continue to carry a significant portion of the goalkeeper's financial burden, as he is no longer part of Hansi Flick’s long-term plans in Catalonia. With Joan Garcia established as the first choice and Wojciech Szczesny providing experienced cover, Ter Stegen has been granted the opportunity to seek regular first-team football elsewhere.
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Flick praises Barcelona youth prospects
Barcelona boss Hansi Flick has been vocal about his appreciation for the young talent currently emerging from the Barcelona academy. During the pre-season preparations at St. George’s Park, the German coach noted: "It is a pleasure to work with these youngsters."
This philosophy has encouraged many La Masia graduates, though the club must balance their development with the need for immediate results and financial sustainability in a competitive market.
As the transfer deadline approaches, the double operation with Ajax highlights Barcelona's strategy of trimming the wage bill while finding high-level developmental environments for their best prospects. While the veteran goalkeeper heads to Amsterdam for a fresh start, Torrents could follow a similar path if negotiations accelerate in the coming days.
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