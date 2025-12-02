Aitana Bonmati's season all but over after surgery on fractured fibula as Barcelona confirm recovery timeframe for three-time Ballon d'Or winner

Bonmati returned to Barcelona on Monday and underwent surgery on Tuesday morning at the Hospital de Barcelona. In a statement, the Catalan club said the procedure, led by Dr Antoni Dalmau with the supervision of the club’s medical team, had been a success.

It read: "First-team player Aitana Bonmatí has undergone successful surgery for the transverse fracture of her left fibula. This surgery was performed by Dr. Antoni Dalmau at the Hospital de Barcelona, under the supervision of the Club's Medical Services. The expected recovery time will be around five months."

The lengthy timeline rules her out of Barcelona’s crowded December schedule and throws her availability for key Champions League fixtures into doubt, including the quarter-finals set for late March.