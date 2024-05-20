Agent Sergio Aguero making Mario Balotelli transfer dream come true! Ex-Argentina international puts in Boca Juniors call for former Man City team-mate & fellow Premier League title winner Boca JuniorsManchester CityTransfersPremier LeagueAdana Demirspor

Sergio Aguero is turning agent in a bid to make Mario Balotelli’s dreams come true, with a call put in to Boca Juniors president Juan Roman Riquelme.