After Real Madrid's refusal: Arsenal threatens Barcelona's plan

Tensions are rising between Ferran Torres and Barcelona after several English Premier League clubs entered the race for the Spaniard.

According to "Sport", the matter no longer involves Paris Saint-Germain or Atletico Madrid alone. Arsenal and Tottenham have joined the chase for Torres, whose contract expires in the summer of 2027.

Barcelona had already told the player's entourage they are ready to extend his deal from next September. They just hope they haven't left it too late, especially with the offers Torres is weighing up looking so substantial.

Few names carry more weight in the current market. Torres owes that to his contractual situation and to an outstanding season, one crowned by an exceptional showing at the World Cup that drew widespread praise.

Now the winger faces the biggest decision of his career, and he has chosen to take his time over it. Clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain, though, need a swift answer to keep planning for next season.