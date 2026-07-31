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Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

After Real Madrid's refusal: Arsenal threatens Barcelona's plan

Transfers
LaLiga
Premier League
F. Torres
Barcelona
Real Madrid
Arsenal
Tottenham Hotspur
Paris Saint-Germain
Spain

Tensions are rising between Ferran Torres and Barcelona after several English Premier League clubs entered the race for the Spaniard.

According to "Sport", the matter no longer involves Paris Saint-Germain or Atletico Madrid alone. Arsenal and Tottenham have joined the chase for Torres, whose contract expires in the summer of 2027.

Barcelona had already told the player's entourage they are ready to extend his deal from next September. They just hope they haven't left it too late, especially with the offers Torres is weighing up looking so substantial.

Few names carry more weight in the current market. Torres owes that to his contractual situation and to an outstanding season, one crowned by an exceptional showing at the World Cup that drew widespread praise.

Now the winger faces the biggest decision of his career, and he has chosen to take his time over it. Clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain, though, need a swift answer to keep planning for next season.

  • FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport

    Torres feels aggrieved with Barcelona

    Ferran Torres finds himself torn. Barcelona were always his first choice, until Europe's big clubs entered the negotiations.

    Paris Saint-Germain had looked closest to landing him after making their move during the World Cup, pushing hard to convince him to join.

    Ferran knows, though, that no one can promise him a starting spot in Paris. And things at Barcelona could shift dramatically if the club fail to sign a new striker.

    The Catalan club are still prioritising a move for Julian Alvarez. Should that deal collapse, Ferran Torres becomes a leading candidate to fill the out-and-out number 9 role.

    Within his circle, and with Ferran himself, there's a sense of frustration that Barcelona haven't made him a priority so far, despite the weight of his goalscoring contribution last season.

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  • FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport

    Everything is in Ferran Torres's hands

    That uncertainty has English clubs circling too. Tottenham, among the summer's biggest spenders, are hunting urgently for a new striker. Having missed out on Krupi, they have already enquired about Ferran.

    One obstacle towers above the rest for Spurs: no European football. That makes their project the least appealing of all to Torres.

    Arsenal, meanwhile, may be gathering momentum. Their pursuit of Vinicius Junior has stalled, with Real Madrid refusing to sell the Brazilian, while the Julian Alvarez deal looks out of reach after Atletico Madrid dug in over their forward.

    Everything sits in Torres's hands for now. The player alone will decide his future.

    A decisive conversation between him and Barcelona is still to come, and the coming days look pivotal. It could all be settled before he returns to training once his summer holiday ends.

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