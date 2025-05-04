Advantage Inter! Barcelona's Champions League plan was ruined by gruelling La Liga comeback against Real Valladolid confirms Hansi Flick
Hansi Flick admitted that Barcelona's hard-fought win over Real Valladolid ruined his plans for a Champions League clash against Inter.
- Flick admitted Valladolid clash ruined his UCL plans
- Barca came back from behind to beat Valladolid
- The Blaugrana will face Inter in the second leg in Milan